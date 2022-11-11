Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Witherspoon was back in action for the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Eagles, but he apparently aggravated his hamstring injury and will be forced to miss his fifth game of the season. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup against the Bengals.
More News
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Officially ruled out•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Doubtful for Sunday night•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Out again•
-
Steelers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Ruled out for Week 5•