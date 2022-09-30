Witherspoon (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Jets, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Witherspoon hasn't practiced at all since injuring his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to Cleveland, so his absence isn't surprising. In Witherspoon's absence, Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace should see additional playing time alongside Cameron Sutton. Witherspoon's next chance to take the field will come in Week 5 against Buffalo.
