Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

As expected, Witherspoon will remain out for a second straight game after suffering a hamstring injury during the team's Week 3 loss to Cleveland. In his absence, Arthur Maulet and Levi Wallace are likely candidates for increased roles opposite Cameron Sutton in Pittsburgh's secondary.