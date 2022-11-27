Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's contest against Indianapolis, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon will miss his third straight game after aggravating his lingering hamstring issue in Week 8 against the Eagles. The cornerback wasn't able to practice at all this week, so he never really had a chance of suiting up for Monday Night Football. In Witherspoon's absence, Levi Wallace will likely again get the start.