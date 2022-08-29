Witherspoon (shoulder) totaled three tackles (two solo) during the Steelers' 19-9 preseason win over the Lions on Sunday.

Witherspoon sustained a shoulder injury during the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seahawks on Aug. 13, but he was a starter during Sunday's preseason finale. The 2017 third-rounder played 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps and should be available to begin the regular season.