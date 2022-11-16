Witherspoon (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Witherspoon was ruled out for Week 10 due to a lingering hamstring injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
