Villanueva participated in Thursday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Villanueva suffered from a concussion a little over a week ago, but it appears as though he has cleared protocol and should be good to go for the remainder of the preseason so long as he stays healthy.

