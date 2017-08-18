Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Back at practice Thursday
Villanueva participated in Thursday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Villanueva suffered from a concussion a little over a week ago, but it appears as though he has cleared protocol and should be good to go for the remainder of the preseason so long as he stays healthy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...