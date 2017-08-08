Villanueva was checked for a possible concussion after Tuesday's practice, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

This could hinder Villanueva from playing Friday against the Giants. While he's out, Matt Feiler and Jake Rodgers will rotate into first-team snaps.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories