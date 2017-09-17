Villanueva is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to heat-related issues, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

If Villanueva can't return, Jerald Hawkins will be relied upon to protect Ben Roethlisberger's blind side. This injury likely won't amount to anything long term, but keeping an eye on his recovery would be wise considering his value to Pittsburgh's offensive front.