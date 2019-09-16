Villanueva played every snap on offense during Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Villanueva also played four snaps on special teams. The veteran lineman is being relied on as Pittsburgh's every-down starter at left tackle, and he'll work to protect second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph on Sunday versus the 49ers.

