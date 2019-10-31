Villanueva played 100 percent of snaps on offense during Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

Villanueva's reliable play has been a bright spot for Pittsburgh's otherwise shaky offense this season. The starting left tackle is facing a tough upcoming slate of matchups, however, with the Colts, Rams and Browns -- three teams that boast formidable defensive fronts -- on deck.

