Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Playing every-down role
Villanueva played 100 percent of snaps on offense during Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
Villanueva's reliable play has been a bright spot for Pittsburgh's otherwise shaky offense this season. The starting left tackle is facing a tough upcoming slate of matchups, however, with the Colts, Rams and Browns -- three teams that boast formidable defensive fronts -- on deck.
