Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: Re-signs with Steelers
Villanueva signed a four-year contract with the steelers on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Villanueva had refused to sign his exclusive rights tender and was facing a possible holdout before agreeing to terms with Pittsburgh on Thursday. As the starting left tackle, Villanueva is a key cog in the Steelers offensive line that allowed the second fewest sacks in the NFL last season.
