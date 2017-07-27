Villanueva signed a four-year contract with the steelers on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Villanueva had refused to sign his exclusive rights tender and was facing a possible holdout before agreeing to terms with Pittsburgh on Thursday. As the starting left tackle, Villanueva is a key cog in the Steelers offensive line that allowed the second fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

