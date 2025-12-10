Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Adds another sack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith posted seven solo tackles and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.
Highsmith has piled up 6.5 sacks over nine games, adding 4.1 tackles per game in the process. It's a far cry from the 14.5 sacks he accrued during the 2022 season, but he continues to be a steady presence opposite superstar T.J. Watt on the edge. Highsmith has an intriguing fantasy playoff schedule featuring the Dolphins in Week 15 and Browns in Week 17.
