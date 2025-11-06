Highsmith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith had a big performance in Sunday's win over the Colts, logging 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. However, he was sidelined to begin the week of preparation for a Week 10 matchup against the Chargers. Highsmith missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle issue, so it's possible the injury was aggravated, or he could simply be getting a veteran's day off.