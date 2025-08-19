Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith was injured in practice a little over two weeks ago but was back on the field Tuesday, giving him plenty of time to get ready for the start of the regular season Sept. 7 against the Jets. Highsmith appeared in just 11 regular-season games last year, finishing with 45 tackles (28 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
