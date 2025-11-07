Highsmith (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against Seattle and it appeared to have popped back up for the first time since Week 6. Since returning from his first ankle injury Highsmith has logged 13 tackles (seven solo) including 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and added one pass defensed as well. The 28-year-old linebacker managed to log a full practice Friday and fend off the injury designation yet again, meaning he is set to suit up for Sunday's game.