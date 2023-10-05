Highsmith (groin) did not participate at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The groin issue is presumably a new one for Highsmith, who is coming off a Sunday game in which he played 61 snaps. His status for Week 5 is now in jeopardy, and he'll probably have to practice in some capacity Friday to have a chance to suit up versus Baltimore.
