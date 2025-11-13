Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Dealing with pec injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Highsmith recorded two sacks in Week 10 against the Chargers, and it's unclear when he picked up the pec issue. He'll probably have to return to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play in Week 11 versus the Bengals.
