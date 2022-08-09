Highsmith suffered a rib injury in practice Monday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Details of Highsmith's injury are not yet known. The 25-year-old had a breakout sophomore campaign last season, totaling 74 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble. He's currently projected to start at outside linebacker this season.
