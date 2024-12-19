Highsmith recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Steelers' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Highsmith's eight tackles marked a new season high, and he's now logged one sack in back-to-back games since returning from a three-game absence. On the year, Highsmith is up to 30 tackles (19 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and 13 QB hits through eight appearances.