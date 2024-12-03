Highsmith (ankle) is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith has missed the last three games but appears ready to return for this week's divisional tilt. Through six games, Highsmith has 19 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and 10 QB hits. Highsmith will rejoin T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig as the Steelers' premier edge rushers.