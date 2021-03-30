Highsmith (ankle) should start at outside linebacker next season, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bud Dupree (knee) signed with the Titans this offseason, opening the door for Highsmith to step into a starting role. A 2020 third-round pick, Highsmith started the last five games of his rookie season after Dupree went down with a torn ACL. Overall, Highsmith recorded 48 tackles, two sacks and an interception across 16 games. He was quite productive as a pass-rusher for UNC-Charlotte in college, so the Steelers are counting on a second-year leap out of Highsmith.