Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that the injury could take 4-to-6 weeks to recover from, which makes a stint on injured reserve a real possibility for Highsmith. Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer both saw increased work following Highsmith's injury and are candidates to start opposite T.J. Watt at outside linebacker in the Steelers' Week 3 clash against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 21.