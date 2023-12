Highsmith recorded eight tackles (five solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 loss versus the Cardinals.

Highsmith's tackle total in Week 13 was a season-high, and he registered in the sack column for the first time since Week 9 versus the Titans. He's had a down year compared to his fantastic numbers in 2022, but he and T.J. Watt still make for a formidable pass-rushing duo.