The Steelers signed Highsmith to a four-year, $68 million contract extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Highsmith locks up a big extension just ahead of training camp, including $27.7 million in guarantees. The standout pass rusher racked up a career-high 14.5 sacks across 17 games in 2022, to go with 63 tackles (38 solo), five forced fumbles and one pass breakup. Now heading into his age-26 season and signed in Pittsburgh for the long haul, Highsmith will again pair up with T.J. Watt to form one of the league's top pass-rush tandems.