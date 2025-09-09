Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Leading tackler in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith recorded eight tackles (five solo), with 1.0 sacks, during the Steelers' win versus the Jets on Sunday.
Highsmith got off to a hot start this season as he tied Patrick Queen for the most tackles on the team in addition to recording their only sack. Highsmith will look to build off this performance and keep producing during the team's Week 2 matchup versus Seattle.
