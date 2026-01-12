Highsmith posted 50 tackles (36 solo), including 9.5 sacks, along with three pass defenses and a forced fumble while appearing in 13 regular-season games in 2025.

Although Highsmith had a pair of two-game absences in 2025 due to ankle and pectoral injuries, he managed to reach the 50-tackle threshold for the fourth time in his first six professional seasons while also recording a team-high 9.5 sacks. The 2020 third-round pick saw plenty of work down the stretch after returning to game action in Week 13, and he should maintain a prominent role during the playoffs.