Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that Highsmith (ankle) is not likely to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old exited Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with what Tomlin described as a high-ankle sprain, but it now appears the injury isn't as serious as it was previously considered. Highsmith played 10 defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle before leaving the Week 2 affair. Even so, he's unlikely to suit up for Pittsburgh's Week 3 matchup against the Patriots, meaning Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig are expected to have expanded defensive roles.