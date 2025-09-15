Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Likely avoiding IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that Highsmith (ankle) is not likely to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old exited Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with what Tomlin described as a high-ankle sprain, but it now appears the injury isn't as serious as it was previously considered. Highsmith played 10 defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle before leaving the Week 2 affair. Even so, he's unlikely to suit up for Pittsburgh's Week 3 matchup against the Patriots, meaning Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig are expected to have expanded defensive roles.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Facing stint on IR•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Won't return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Unlikely to return vs. Seattle•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Co-leading tackler in win•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Will miss next few days•