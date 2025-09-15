default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that Highsmith (ankle) is not likely to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old exited Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with what Tomlin described as a high-ankle sprain, but it now appears the injury isn't as serious as it was previously considered. Highsmith played 10 defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle before leaving the Week 2 affair. Even so, he's unlikely to suit up for Pittsburgh's Week 3 matchup against the Patriots, meaning Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig are expected to have expanded defensive roles.

More News