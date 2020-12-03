Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Highsmith is the "next man up" in the wake of Bud Dupree (knee) suffering a torn ACL, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith had already been playing a rotational role on defense prior to Dupree's injury, but Wednesday's win over the Ravens was his first game handling 100 percent of defensive snaps. The rookie third-round pick notched a highlight-reel interception back in Week 8, but he only has one sack on the year. He'll now get an opportunity to boost those numbers while working alongside T.J. Watt.