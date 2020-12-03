Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Highsmith is the "next man up" in the wake of Bud Dupree (knee) suffering a torn ACL, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith had already been playing a rotational role on defense prior to Dupree's injury, but Wednesday's win over the Ravens was his first game handling 100 percent of defensive snaps. The rookie third-round pick notched a highlight-reel interception back in Week 8, but he only has one sack on the year. He'll now get an opportunity to boost those numbers while working alongside T.J. Watt.

More News