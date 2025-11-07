Highsmith (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith first hurt his ankle in Week 2 against Seattle and has been managing the issue off-and-on since. He's been able to suit up in each of Pittsburgh's past four contests but didn't practice this Wednesday ahead of Thursday's limited session. It's possible that the Steelers are simply managing Highsmith's practice reps, but if he's unable to log a full session Friday, he could enter the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's clash against the Chargers.