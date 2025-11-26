Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) was a limited participant in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.
Highsmith has missed the past two games with a pectoral injury but managed to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. The 28-year-old will look to make his return to the lineup during Sunday's matchup versus the Bills.
