Highsmith (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith sustained an ankle injury in the Steelers' Week 10 win over the Commanders and has not practiced since. The 27-year-old will almost certainly need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up for Pittsburgh's Week 13 divisional matchup against the Bengals.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Officially ruled out•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Unlikely to play at Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Won't play vs. Ravens•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Getting MRI on ankle•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Injures ankle in Week 10 win•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Good to go for Week 7•