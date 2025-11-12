Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Logs two sacks against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith finished Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers with 2.0 sacks.
Highsmith was responsible for two of the Steelers' five sacks on Justin Herbert on Sunday, both of which came in the third quarter. Highsmith has recorded 2.0 sacks in each of his last two games, and his 5.5 sacks on the season is tied with Nick Herbig for second most on the Steelers behind T.J. Watt (6.0).
