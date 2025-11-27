Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Looking likely to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith has missed Pittsburgh's past two contests due to a pectoral injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday, but with a full session under his belt Thursday, a Week 13 return seems to be in order. Highsmith has tallied 5.5 sacks over seven games this season.
