Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Monday that Highsmith (ankle) is likely to be sidelined for Friday's game against the Broncos, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. "It's going to be tough for him to make it this week," McCarthy said.

Highsmith recorded a pair of sacks across just six snaps before he was forced out in the first quarter of Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles due to the ankle injury. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers' initial belief is that Highsmith's ankle injury isn't serious, but the edge rusher will nonetheless have difficulty getting clearance to play on a short week. If healthy, Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) -- who was inactive for Week 11 -- will be the most likely candidate to start in place of Highsmith on Friday.