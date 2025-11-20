default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Highsmith (pectoral) did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Highsmith was expected to be a limited participant in practice this week, but Wednesday wasn't that day for the edge rusher. Highsmith missed last Sunday's win over the Bengals, and his status for Week 12 against the Bears appears to also be in question.

More News