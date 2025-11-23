Highsmith (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith drew the doubtful tag for Sunday's game due to a pectoral injury and, as expected, he will miss a second consecutive game. He was able to end the week with back-to-back limited practices, so he should have a better chance at being available for the Steelers' Week 13 clash against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 30. Nick Herbig and rookie fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer will see more work at edge rusher opposite T.J. Watt in Highsmith's absence.