Highsmith recorded six tackles (four solo), including one sack, and forced a fumble in Monday's 24-17 win against the Colts.

Highsmith increased his sack total to 10 by bringing down veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan for a seven-yard loss in the fourth quarter. The linebacker did also cause Ryan to lose the ball before going down, though this fumble was recovered by offensive lineman Will Fries. Highsmith has now accumulated 3.5 sacks since fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who spent seven games on IR with separate knee and pectoral injuries, returned to the field Week 10. These two should continue to form one of the league's most disruptive pass-rushing duos moving forward this season.