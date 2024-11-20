Highsmith (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Browns, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Highsmith will miss a second consecutive contest after suffering the injury in Week 10. Nick Herbig should be in line for a considerable role once again, in the Charlotte product's absence.
