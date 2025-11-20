Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Optimistic after limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith's making progress after missing Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Bengals and subsequently being listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Highsmith said after practice Thursday that he's progressing well in his recovery and feels optimistic about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bears.
