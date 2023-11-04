Highsmith recorded four tackles and two sacks in Thursday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Highsmith entered the game with only 2.5 sacks across his first seven games of the campaign. He nearly doubled that mark in Thursday's contest, as he took down Will Levis twice for a combined -10 yards. Highsmith will look to use this contest as momentum to get to the quarterback more consistently across the second half of the season.