Highsmith recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The linebacker returned with a strong game after missing the previous three contests due to an ankle injury. Highsmith now has 22 tackles (13 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and a pass breakup in 2024.

