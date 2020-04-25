Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Pittsburgh snags in third round

The Steelers selected Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Highsmith (6-foot-3, 248) arrives from modest UNC-Charlotte, but his production and athletic testing imply legitimate starting upside in the NFL. He should fit in at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, the latter of whom might not be affordable enough for the team's long-term plans. Highsmith posted 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss last year, and both his 4.7-second 40 and 125-inch broad jump imply NFL-level explosiveness.