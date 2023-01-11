Highsmith totaled 63 tackles (38 solo), including 14.5 sacks, along with five forced fumbles and a pass defense over 17 games in 2022.

Highsmith's tackle mark was slightly down in 2022 after he posted 74 tackles over 16 appearances in 2021, but he posted career-high totals in sacks and forced fumbles during his third professional season. The 25-year-old finished the year on a high note but matching his second-highest tackle total of the season while logging his second-highest sack total of the year during the Steelers' Week 18 win over Cleveland. Highsmith should continue to see plenty of work for Pittsburgh in 2023.