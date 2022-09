Highsmith totaled eight tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Highsmith has had plenty of playing time over the first three weeks of the season, and he's recorded sacks in two matchups. He was on the field for a season-high 94 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps Thursday and has now racked up 20 tackles (14 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble to begin the 2022 campaign.