Highsmith tallied seven tackles (five solo), including a sack, along with an interception and a forced fumble during the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday.

Highsmith racked up seven tackles for a second consecutive week, and he also forced two turnovers during Monday's primetime win, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown on the return by T.J. Watt. Highsmith saw a slight decline in tackles last year while also recording a career-high 14.5 sacks, and he's been a productive member of Pittsburgh's defensive unit early in 2023.