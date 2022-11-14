Highsmith logged five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, and a forced fumble during the Steelers' 20-10 win over New Orleans on Sunday.

Highsmith didn't record any sacks in the two games leading up to the Week 9 bye, but he was productive against the Saints on Sunday to help the Steelers pick up their third win of the season. The 25-year-old now has 8.5 sacks over nine appearances this year, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the league.