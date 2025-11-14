Highsmith (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith was unable to participate in practice throughout the week due to the pectoral injury he sustained during the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers, though the outside linebacker didn't show many signs of injury after recording 2.0 sacks against Justin Herbert. With the 28-year-old unable to suit up, Nick Herbig is in line to gain an increased snap share similar to what he acquired in Highsmith's absences in Week 3 and Week 4.