Highsmith recorded four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble during the Steelers' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Both of Highsmith's sacks came in the second half, with the latter resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Derrick Harmon and led to a Chris Boswell 46-yard field goal six plays later in the fourth quarter. Highsmith is now up to 3.5 sacks over six regular-season games, which is tied with Keeanu Benton for third most on the Steelers behind T.J. Watt (5.0) and Nick Herbig (4.5).