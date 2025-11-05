Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Sacks Jones twice Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith recorded four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble during the Steelers' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Both of Highsmith's sacks came in the second half, with the latter resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Derrick Harmon and led to a Chris Boswell 46-yard field goal six plays later in the fourth quarter. Highsmith is now up to 3.5 sacks over six regular-season games, which is tied with Keeanu Benton for third most on the Steelers behind T.J. Watt (5.0) and Nick Herbig (4.5).
