Highsmith (rib) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith suffered a rib injury at the beginning of August and didn't play in any of the Steelers' preseason games. However, he appears to be full go ahead of Week 1. The 2020 third-round pick had a breakout sophomore campaign last year, totaling 74 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble. He's currently projected to start as the outside linebacker opposite of T.J. Watt.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Dealing with rib injury•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Sacks Mayfield twice•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: On track for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Appears to have avoided big injury•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Suffered quad issue•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Quickly ruled out•